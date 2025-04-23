Jesper Bratt News: Scores in Game 2 loss

Bratt scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Bratt has been involved in both of the Devils' goals in the series, though that's not an encouraging level of team production. The 26-year-old winger has added six shots on net, two hits and a minus-3 rating. He'll continue to function in the top six and on the first power-play unit, but the Devils will need to get more scoring overall to avoid being one-and-done for this playoff run.