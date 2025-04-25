Fantasy Hockey
Jesse Puljujarvi News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Puljujarvi has served his two-game suspension and is eligible to play for the Panthers in Game 3 on Saturday.

Puljujarvi, despite being eligible to suit up in Game 3, will likely be sent back to AHL Charlotte to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Still, the injury to Aleksander Barkov (undisclosed) could keep Puljujarvi on the NHL roster for the time being in the event they need the extra forward depth.

