Jimmy Schuldt headshot

Jimmy Schuldt Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 5:27pm

Schuldt (undisclosed) won't play against the Kings on Sunday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) will replace Schuldt in the lineup Sunday. It's unclear if the 29-year-old Schuldt will be available for Tuesday's game in Anaheim because he didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles, according to Peng. Schuldt has not recorded a point while averaging 13:43 of ice time over six appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25.

Jimmy Schuldt
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
