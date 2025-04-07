Jimmy Schuldt News: Returned to AHL

Schuldt (lower body) was reassigned to the AHL San Jose on Monday.

After missing the last four games, Schuldt participated in Monday's morning skate with the Sharks and appears ready to return to action in the AHL. He has six goals and 20 points in 59 minor-league appearances this season. Schuldt hasn't reached the scoresheet in six NHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign while posting four shots on goal, three blocked shots and 10 hits.