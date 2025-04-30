Jimmy Snuggerud News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Snuggerud scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Snuggerud tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but the Jets pulled ahead for good about five minutes later. Snuggerud is up to two goals, one assist, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings. He continues to offer some upside as a scoring option in DFS while playing in a top-line role, but the Blues are facing elimination in Friday's Game 6.