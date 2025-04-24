Jimmy Snuggerud News: Sets up opening tally

Snuggerud registered an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Snuggerud has a goal, an assist, three shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three playoff contests. The 20-year-old winger set up a Pavel Buchnevich tally just 48 seconds into this game. Snuggerud isn't exactly being sheltered in the playoffs -- he's seeing consistent top-six minutes and power-play time, and so far, he's looked up to the challenge.