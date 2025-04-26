Joel Armia News: Slings helper in win

Armia registered an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Armia continues to see bottom-six minutes, though he was up to 15:18 of ice time Friday to cover for the absence of Patrik Laine (upper body). The 31-year-old Armia is a defensively reliable forward, though he can still chip in some offense. He has a helper, three shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating over three playoff outings after a regular season of 29 points, 104 shots, 87 hits and a minus-2 rating across 81 appearances.