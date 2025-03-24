Joel Farabee News: Back at practice

Farabee (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Farabee appears ready to return to the lineup against Seattle on Tuesday after missing Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Since being acquired from Philadelphia on Jan. 30, he has collected three goals, five points, 25 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 17 hits in 18 outings for Calgary.