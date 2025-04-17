Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hanley headshot

Joel Hanley News: Not expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Hanley is slated to miss Thursday's regular-season finale against the Kings due to rest purposes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanley made 53 appearances during his first full season with the Flames this year, recording two goals, seven assists, 90 blocked shots, 55 hits and 21 PIM while averaging 18:35 of ice time. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

Joel Hanley
Calgary Flames
