John Carlson News: Three-game, three-point streak

Carlson scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday in Game 2.

His goal stood as the winner. Carlson beat Frederik Andersen with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Tom Wilson at 1:54 of the third frame. It was his first goal of the 2024-25 playoffs. Carlson is riding a three-game, three-point scoring streak (one goal, two assists) with 10 shots and a plus-8 rating.