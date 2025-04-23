Fantasy Hockey
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg News: Back in lineup against Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Klingberg (lower body) will be in action for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with Los Angeles, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Klingberg has played in just one of the Oilers' previous 22 games but will return to the lineup for Game 2. Given his injury history, Klingberg will likely see more limited minutes in the third pairing alongside Jake Walman. With the veteran Klingberg back from injury, Josh Brown will be dropped from the lineup as a healthy scratch.

