John Klingberg News: Logs helper in Game 2 win

Klingberg provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Klingberg has handled top-four minutes this postseason, and he's doing alright with them. The veteran defenseman has three assists, 13 shots on net, eight hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through seven playoff contests. Klingberg probably won't be a leader in any area defensively, but he's doing enough to stay in the lineup.