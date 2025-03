Prokop signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Prokop's one-year deal with the Maple Leafs will begin during the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll spend the end of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout with AHL Toronto. The 23-year-old has spent the start of the year at Union College, racking up eight goals and 19 assists over 36 games.