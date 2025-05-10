John Tavares News: Ends drought with two goals

Tavares scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He also recorded six shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot.

Tavares snapped a four-game scoring drought with this two-goal performance, finding the back of the net in the first and second periods, but his contributions weren't enough to lift Toronto to what would've been a 3-0 series lead. The 34-year-old playmaker has five goals and seven points through nine playoff appearances this season while also racking up 29 shots, 12 hits and nine blocked shots. He's been deadly as a power-play threat, though, with four of his seven points (three goals, one helper) coming with the man advantage.