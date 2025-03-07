Johnny Gruden News: Acquired by New Jersey

Gruden and Cody Glass were traded to the Devils from the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 third-round pick.

Gruden has made 16 appearances for the Penguins over the past two seasons, but he didn't suit up for Pittsburgh this year. Over 42 appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2024-25 campaign, he's logged seven goals, six assists, 48 PIM and a plus-4 rating, and he'll likely remain in the minors with his new club.