Johnny Gruden headshot

Johnny Gruden News: Acquired by New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Gruden and Cody Glass were traded to the Devils from the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 third-round pick.

Gruden has made 16 appearances for the Penguins over the past two seasons, but he didn't suit up for Pittsburgh this year. Over 42 appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2024-25 campaign, he's logged seven goals, six assists, 48 PIM and a plus-4 rating, and he'll likely remain in the minors with his new club.

