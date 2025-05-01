Johnny Kovacevic Injury: Likely headed for surgery

Kovacevic is dealing with a knee injury that will probably require surgery, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Kovacevic missed the Devils' last two games due to his knee injury and could be in danger of being sidelined for the start of training camp in the fall. Fortunately for the 27-year-old defenseman, he signed a new five-year deal with the Devils in March, otherwise, he'd be heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent with a questionable knee.