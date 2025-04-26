Fantasy Hockey
Johnny Kovacevic Injury: Questionable for Sunday

April 26, 2025

Kovacevic (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup versus Carolina, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kovacevic sustained an injury early into Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3. He hasn't earned a point in three outings this postseason while posting two shots on goal and eight hits. If Kovacevic is out for Sunday's game, Seamus Casey or Dennis Cholowski could draw into the lineup.

