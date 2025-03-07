Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Kovacevic headshot

Johnny Kovacevic News: Inks five-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Kovacevic signed a five-year, $20 million contract extension with the Devils on Friday.

Kovacevic was slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but his deal will keep him under contract with New Jersey through the 2029-2030 season. The 27-year-old is on pace for a career-best season this year, as he's logged a goal, 13 assists, 83 hits, 81 blocked shots and 49 PIM while averaging 19:43 of ice time.

Johnny Kovacevic
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now