Johnny Kovacevic News: Inks five-year extension

Kovacevic signed a five-year, $20 million contract extension with the Devils on Friday.

Kovacevic was slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but his deal will keep him under contract with New Jersey through the 2029-2030 season. The 27-year-old is on pace for a career-best season this year, as he's logged a goal, 13 assists, 83 hits, 81 blocked shots and 49 PIM while averaging 19:43 of ice time.