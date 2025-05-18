Jonah Gadjovich News: Pots goal Sunday

Gadjovich scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

The Panthers' fourth line hasn't done a lot this postseason in general, but Gadjovich has been surprisingly productive when in the lineup. He's earned two goals, one assist, six shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating over five playoff appearances. He was scratched for all of the first round and the first two games of this series versus Toronto before making his postseason debut in Game 3. The 26-year-old's usage is heavily limited, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting much out of him for the rest of the playoffs.