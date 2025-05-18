Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Gadjovich scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

The Panthers' fourth line hasn't done a lot this postseason in general, but Gadjovich has been surprisingly productive when in the lineup. He's earned two goals, one assist, six shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating over five playoff appearances. He was scratched for all of the first round and the first two games of this series versus Toronto before making his postseason debut in Game 3. The 26-year-old's usage is heavily limited, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting much out of him for the rest of the playoffs.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now