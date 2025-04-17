Jonas Johansson News: Slated to start Thursday

Johansson was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate and is slated to guard the visiting crease against the Rangers on Thursday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Johansson is 3-0-2 in his last five starts, last picking up a regulation loss Jan. 28 against Chicago. Johansson is 9-5-3 with a 3.08 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 18 appearances in 2024-25. The Rangers are registering 3.10 goals per game this season, 12th in the NHL.