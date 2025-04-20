Jonas Siegenthaler Injury: Not expected back in Round 1

Siegenthaler (lower body) isn't expected to play in New Jersey's first-round series against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reported Friday.

Siegenthaler missed the final 27 games of the regular season, finishing with two goals, seven assists, 52 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and 75 hits in 55 appearances. Even if the Devils advance to Round 2 of the postseason, it's unclear if the 27-year-old defender will be an option to return to the lineup.