Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Evens series with Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Binnington stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

The Blues took control with a three-goal second period, and Binnington didn't let the Jets back in. This was his best performance of the series, and it allowed the Blues to even the first-round series at 2-2 after holding firm on home ice in the last two games. Binnington has allowed nine goals on 96 shots over four playoff contests and is a virtual lock to be between the pipes in Winnipeg for Wednesday's Game 5.

