Jordan Binnington News: Keeps season alive in Game 6 win

Binnington stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

The game was pretty even for 30 minutes, but the Blues erupted for four goals in a span of 5:23 in the second period. This gave Binnington plenty of support, and while he allowed a goal in the third, the lead was never threatened. The home team has won every game in this series, with Binnington going 3-3 while allowing 15 goals on 145 shots (.897 save percentage) over six playoff outings. He'll have to buck that trend in Winnipeg on Sunday for Game 7 if the Blues are to make it into the second round.