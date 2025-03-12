Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Jordan Harris headshot

Jordan Harris News: Can't get into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Harris was scratched for the eighth straight game in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Harris has been a scratch for large stretches of the season. Jake Christiansen remains in the lineup, but he had just 9:43 of ice time Tuesday and doesn't appear to have the full trust of the coaching staff. Harris has managed just four points, 32 blocked shots, 19 hits, 13 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 29 appearances, so he'll likely have a short leash if he manages to check back in any time soon.

Jordan Harris
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now