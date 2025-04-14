Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Harris headshot

Jordan Harris News: Getting look late in season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Harris played in both of the Blue Jackets' games versus the Capitals this past weekend, adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.

Harris was a healthy scratch for 22 games prior to checking into the lineup in the absence of Jake Christiansen (upper body). Nothing has gone all that well for Harris in 2024-25 -- he's been limited to four points and 14 shots on net while adding 21 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 31 appearances this season. The 24-year-old defenseman is set for restricted free agency this summer, assuming the Blue Jackets extend him a qualifying offer.

Jordan Harris
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now