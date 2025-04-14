Jordan Harris News: Getting look late in season

Harris played in both of the Blue Jackets' games versus the Capitals this past weekend, adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.

Harris was a healthy scratch for 22 games prior to checking into the lineup in the absence of Jake Christiansen (upper body). Nothing has gone all that well for Harris in 2024-25 -- he's been limited to four points and 14 shots on net while adding 21 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 31 appearances this season. The 24-year-old defenseman is set for restricted free agency this summer, assuming the Blue Jackets extend him a qualifying offer.