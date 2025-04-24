Jordan Kyrou News: Tacks on power-play goal

Kyrou scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Kyrou has scored two power-play goals on eight shots over the first three games of the playoffs. He's still seeing top-six minutes and ample power-play time, which gives Kyrou plenty of chances to make an impact. He may not be the Blues' top scorer, but he should be pretty consistent on offense.