Jordan Kyrou headshot

Jordan Kyrou News: Tacks on power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Kyrou scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Kyrou has scored two power-play goals on eight shots over the first three games of the playoffs. He's still seeing top-six minutes and ample power-play time, which gives Kyrou plenty of chances to make an impact. He may not be the Blues' top scorer, but he should be pretty consistent on offense.

Jordan Kyrou
St. Louis Blues
