Jordan Martinook Injury: Absent from practice

Martinook wasn't on the ice for Monday's practice session for an undisclosed reason, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martinook also left the ice early during Sunday's practice, raising doubts regarding his availability heading into Tuesday's Eastern Conference Game 1 matchup with the Panthers. If the 32-year-old winger is unable to play, it appears Mark Jankowski (undisclosed) might be ready to return after sitting out the last four games.