Jordan Martinook headshot

Jordan Martinook News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Martinook (undisclosed) expects to play in Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martinook didn't participate in Monday's practice after leaving Sunday's session early, but he will be ready to play in Tuesday's series opener versus the Panthers. He has collected one goal, five assists, 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 36 hits across 10 postseason appearances while occupying a middle-six role.

Jordan Martinook
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
