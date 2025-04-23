Jordan Martinook News: Pots shorthanded winner in Game 2

Martinook scored the game-winning goal shorthanded and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Devils in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The veteran winger made his 10th career playoff goal count, taking a breakout pass from Dmitry Orlov and wiring the puck past Jacob Markstrom early in the second period to give Carolina a 2-1 lead. Martinook has a goal and three points in the Hurricanes' first two games this postseason, and he's had playoff success in the past -- he racked up three goals and 12 points in 15 contests during the team's 2022-23 run, which ended in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Panthers.