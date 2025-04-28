Joseph Woll Injury: Missing from practice

Woll is dealing with an illness that kept him out of Monday's practice session, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll has been stuck behind Anthony Stolarz during the postseason -- a situation that is unlikely to change any time soon, considering Stolarz is 3-1 in four postseason outings with a 2.29 GAA. If Woll isn't healthy enough to serve as the backup for Game 5 on Tuesday, Artur Akhtyamov could be tasked with being the No. 2 behind Stolarz.