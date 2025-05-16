Joseph Woll News: Between pipes Friday

Woll will defend the visiting crease for Game 6 in Florida on Friday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll was outstanding in Game 4, stopping 35 shots in a 2-0 loss, and held the Panthers to a lone goal in the first period on 14 shots in Game 5, keeping the Maple Leafs in the game. However, Woll gave up four goals on 11 shots over the next two periods, before he was pulled in favor of Matt Murray in the third period. Woll is 2-3 with a 4.02 GAA and an .877 save percentage across five playoff appearances. The Panthers are averaging 3.90 goals per game in the postseason, third in the NHL.