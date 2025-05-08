Joseph Woll News: Does enough for win Wednesday

Woll stopped 25 shots Wednesday in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 victory over the Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Making his first start of the playoffs in place of Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Woll didn't make any glaring errors and got enough offense from Toronto's skaters to get into the win column. The 26-year-old netminder has given up six goals on 48 shots since replacing Stolarz between the pipes midway through Game 1, and Woll might need to be a little bit sharper Friday when the series shifts to Florida for Game 3. The Leafs have yet to rule out Stolarz for Game 4 on Sunday, however.