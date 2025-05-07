Joseph Woll News: Drawing start in Game 2
Woll will defend the home crease during Wednesday's Game 2 against the Panthers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll entered Monday's Game 1 in relief after Anthony Stolarz sustained an upper-body injury. Woll guided the Maple Leafs to a win and will draw the start Wednesday since Stolarz will be unavailable. Woll has picked up wins in each of his last three outings, posting a 2.82 GAA and .912 save percentage during that time. Matt Murray will serve as the backup in Game 2.
