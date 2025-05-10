Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Gives up five in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Woll stopped 31 of 36 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Woll has started Toronto's last three games due to the absence of Anthony Stolarz (upper body), but he's given up at least three goals in each of his starts. The Maple Leafs are up 2-1 in the series, but Woll's numbers haven't delivered much confidence. He's gone 2-0-1 with a 3.99 GAA and an .869 save percentage so far in the series.

