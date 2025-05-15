Joseph Woll News: Hung out to dry in Game 5

Woll stopped 20 of 25 shots Wednesday before being replaced by Matt Murray early in the third period of the Maple Leafs' 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Woll made some big saves early before the game slipped away from Toronto, but by the time he got the hook his frustration with the lack of defensive help he was getting was evident. Since taking over the crease from Anthony Stolarz (upper body) in Game 1 of the series, Woll has a 4.02 GAA and .877 save percentage, and the Leafs are staring down the barrel of elimination in Game 6 on Friday.