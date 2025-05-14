Joseph Woll News: In goal Wednesday
Woll will protect the home goal in Game 5 versus the Panthers on Wednesday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
Woll has had a decent second round, going 2-2 with 13 goals allowed on 121 shots (.893 save percentage). The 26-year-old continues to handle a starting role in the absence of Anthony Stolarz (upper body). Woll will look to get back on track after dropping two straight road games in Florida.
