Joseph Woll News: Nabs win in relief Monday

Woll picked up the win Monday in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series. He stopped 17 of 20 shots after replacing Anthony Stolarz (upper body) midway through the second period.

Woll entered the game with Toronto ahead 4-1 for his first action this postseason, but he had to withstand a furious third-period comeback attempt from Florida before Matthew Knies potted the winner with four minutes left in regulation. Stolarz was hospitalized after the game and could be facing a lengthy absence, so the Leafs' playoff hopes may rest on Woll's shoulders from here on out. The 26-year-old netminder finished the regular season with a 27-14-1 record, 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 42 outings.