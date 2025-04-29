Joseph Woll News: Rejoins practice

Woll (illness) was back on the ice ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Ottawa, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll has yet to appear in a postseason game and is unlikely to do so Tuesday, given how well Anthony Stolarz has performed as the starter. As such, Woll figures to serve as the No. 2 option for Game 5. Still, if called upon, Woll would be a decent option, having gone 27-14-1 in 42 regular-season appearances this year with a 2.73 GAA.