Joseph Woll News: Strong effort not enough in loss

Woll stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 4.

Woll was excellent between the pipes, but the Maple Leafs' offense fell flat. The 26-year-old had his best outing of the postseason Sunday, but he's still given up 13 goals on 121 shots over four appearances since Anthony Stolarz (upper body) was injured. As of Saturday, Stolarz was not yet skating, but there's two full days off between Games 4 and 5, which gives him some time to get back up to speed. If Stolarz isn't ready, Woll would take the net in that pivotal contest Wednesday.