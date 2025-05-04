Josh Morrissey Injury: Contending with UBI

Head coach Scott Arniel relayed after Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 7 that Morrissey (upper body) will be re-evaluated Monday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Arniel didn't provide a substantial update other than to say that Morrissey's status will be assessed Monday, so the left-shot blueliner should be considered day-to-day ahead of Winnipeg's second-round series versus Dallas, which begins Wednesday. If Morrissey is forced to miss any time, Neal Pionk, who logged three assists (one on the power play) and 46:15 of ice time in Sunday's win, would most likely quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit. Morrissey accounted for three helpers and a minus-5 rating over seven appearances against St. Louis in the first round.