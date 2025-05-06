Josh Morrissey Injury: Game-time call for Game 1

Morrissey (upper body) is day-to-day and is shaping up to be a game-time decision for Game 1 versus Dallas on Wednesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Morrissey participated in Tuesday's optional skate while wearing a non-contact jersey. He logged only 2:09 of playing time in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over St. Louis in Game 7 after getting hurt in the first period. The 30-year-old blueliner has three assists, 11 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 15 hits through seven appearances this postseason. If Morrissey and Logan Stanley (undisclosed) are unavailable for Wednesday's matchup, Haydn Fleury and Colin Miller could be in the lineup versus the Stars.