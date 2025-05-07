Josh Morrissey Injury: Missing Game 1
Morrissey (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Stars, John Lu of TSN reports.
Morrissey was considered a game-time decision but was in a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's optional skate. The 30-year-old defenseman will be forced to miss at least one game after suffering the injury in Game 7 of the first round versus the Blues. Haydn Fleury is set to be in the lineup to cover Morrissey's absence.
