Josh Morrissey News: Earns assist in return

Morrissey logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Morrissey missed the opening game of the second round due to the upper-body injury he sustained in Game 7 versus the Blues. The 30-year-old looked fine Friday, logging 22:39 of ice time in his return after the brief absence. The defenseman has been a little quiet this postseason, earning four helpers, 12 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances. Even with less offense, he's in no danger of losing his top-pairing spot.