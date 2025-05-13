Josh Morrissey News: Pockets helper in loss

Morrissey notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Morrissey has earned a helper in three straight games after missing the series opener. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to six assists, 16 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 10 playoff outings. He'll need to be at his best for the rest of the second round, as the Jets are facing elimination down 3-1 in the series after Tuesday's loss.