Josh Morrissey News: Slides power-play assist

Morrissey notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and four PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Morrissey ended a four-game point drought with the helper. During the regular season, he had just one slump of that length all season, though it was from March 30 to April 5. The 30-year-old defenseman has three assists, 11 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over six playoff contests in his usual top-pairing role.