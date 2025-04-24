Justin Brazeau News: Picks up helper Thursday
Brazeau notched an assist and eight hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Brazeau helped out on a Marco Rossi goal in the first period as the Wild got a rare contribution from players that aren't on the first line. The 27-year-old Brazeau has just the one assist to go with one shot on goal, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating over three playoff outings. He shouldn't have trouble staying in the lineup, but he is unlikely to generate much offense from the fourth line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now