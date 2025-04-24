Justin Brazeau News: Picks up helper Thursday

Brazeau notched an assist and eight hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Brazeau helped out on a Marco Rossi goal in the first period as the Wild got a rare contribution from players that aren't on the first line. The 27-year-old Brazeau has just the one assist to go with one shot on goal, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating over three playoff outings. He shouldn't have trouble staying in the lineup, but he is unlikely to generate much offense from the fourth line.