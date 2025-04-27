Justin Faulk News: Pots goal in Sunday's win

Faulk scored a goal on two shots, added six hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Faulk snapped a 13-game goal drought, during which he had just two assists, when he scored late in the second period. Those two helpers came in the playoff opener, so he's earned three points with seven shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over four postseason outings. Faulk continues to play in a top-four role and on the second power-play unit, which gives him a chance to be a decent all-around contributor.