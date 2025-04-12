Justin Holl News: Gets on scoresheet Friday

Holl recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Holl got on the scoresheet for the first time in three months, ending a 37-game point drought. While he's been a regular in the Red Wings' lineup, he's been limited to third-pairing duties most of the time. The defenseman has just six points, 36 shots on net, 33 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 71 appearances.