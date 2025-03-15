Justin Holl News: Still cold on offense

Holl's point drought reached 25 games in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

In that span, Holl has a minus-5 rating, 20 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, nine hits and six PIM. He's a third-pairing defenseman for the Red wings, so it's no surprise there's a lack of offense in his game, but he's usually a more physical player. This season, he's been limited to five points, 29 shots on net, 28 hits, 59 blocks, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances.