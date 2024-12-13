Fantasy Hockey
Justin Schultz headshot

Justin Schultz News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 12:19pm

Schultz has decided to hang up his skates, bringing an official end to his NHL playing career, Sound of Hockey reports Friday.

Schultz signed a one-year contract in Switzerland for the 2024-25 campaign, and he ended up registering six assists in eight appearances with Lugano. The 34-year-old defenseman had 71 goals, 324 points, 410 hits and 904 blocks in 745 career regular-season NHL outings across his stints with Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Washington and Seattle. He also appeared in 81 career playoff games, collecting 10 goals and 42 points in total and winning the Cup twice with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

